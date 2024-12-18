Man calls out kid studying in ‘top school’ for commenting on his disability, blames parents in viral video

A man has started a debate on social media with a viral video where he calls out a school-going kid for his comments on his disability. The man, whose Instagram bio says he is a para-athlete, blamed the boy’s parents for his alleged misbehaviour. The image shows the man who called out a kid for his rude remark. (Instagram/@moxbhardwaj)

“Schools can teach you how to excel in exams or surpass others by pushing them back, but becoming a good human being is shaped by your upbringing. This is instilled by your home and family. My intention is not to demean this child but to convey that attending an expensive school does not guarantee that you will become a good person,” Instagram user Manoj Kumar wrote.

In the video, he asks the kid questions and then says his piece. A few students are heard giggling in the background during the conversation between the duo.

Take a look at the viral video:

How did social media react?

“True, these kids need to be taught a good lesson. Isliye strict parenting bahut jaruri hai (that is what strict parenting is required),” posted an Instagram user. “This is not the fault of bad parenting, it is the fault of social trends,” joined another.

A third added, “Everything starts with ethics and association. His friends are still laughing.” A fourth wrote, “You did the right thing.”

“Criticism followed praise”

However, a few criticized the man for putting the video on social media. An individual commented, “As an adult, you should at least show some compassion towards kids. You said you didn't want to humiliate the kid, but that's exactly what you're doing. This kid will always look down on other disabled people with even more hatred because of the humiliation that you made him feel by filming him. You should take down this reel.”

“Reaction to negative comments”

Kumar faced several comments questioning his disability. In response to the negative remarks and inquiries, he posted an additional comment to address them. He asked people to stop commenting on him and explained why he decided to put up the video.