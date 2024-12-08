Haryana teen sits on moving car roof, boasts cop father will 'protect him' in viral video

A young vlogger from Haryana, has found himself at the centre of a storm on social media after a video of him sitting on the roof of a moving car, claiming his policeman father would "protect him," went viral. The video has ignited intense online debate, drawing criticism for encouraging reckless behaviour. A viral video of a boy on a car roof, claiming his policeman father would protect him, sparked outrage.(Instagram/rakshit.beniwal.77)

Viral video raises eyebrows

Rakshit Beniwal, a vlogger with a following of over 41,000 Instagram followers and 70,000 YouTube subscribers, is at the centre of the storm. In the viral video, Rakshit is seen perched on the roof of a Mahindra Thar as it drives down a busy road. The footage then transitions to show his father, dressed in a police uniform, sitting inside the vehicle. The video is accompanied by a caption in Hindi: "Tu maar mai dekh lunga, ye kehne vaale papa hai mere" (You hit, I’ll handle, I have a father who says this).

The video was first shared on Instagram a week ago and has since amassed over four million views. Rakshit’s Instagram account features similar daring content, with one video pinned to his profile that has accumulated more than 35 million views in just a month.

Widespread reaction on social media

Since the clip went viral, it has spread across various platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). Pune-based entrepreneur Chirag Barjatya reposted the video, expressing his concerns in a caption: "What’s happening in Haryana? A kid is sitting on a Thar (obviously) and saying his dad who is a policeman will save him? Save him from what? High time, Mahindra should start seizing such people and cars."

The post sparked heated debates in the comments section, with users expressing their concerns about the reckless behaviour displayed in the video. One user pointed out, "This is so dangerous, not just for the kid but for everyone on the road." Another wrote, "It’s irresponsible and sends a dangerous message, especially considering the father's position as a policeman." A third user added, "A lack of responsibility and respect for law and safety—this video should be taken down." Some even criticised Mahindra, the vehicle manufacturer, with one comment suggesting, "Mahindra should take action against such reckless acts."