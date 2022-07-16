Man calms his kittens 'meows' in an adorably cute way. Watch

There are certain videos online that have the superpower to lift our spirits almost instantly. Just like this video involving cats. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a man calming his kittens 'meows' in an adorable way. The clip is amusing people online and may bring a wide smile to your face too.

The video was shared by an Instagram page named Abdul & Fosters. The page is dedicated to a man named Abdul and his foster cats. "I figured out how to calm Princess and Cheese's meows," reads the caption shared along the video with several hashtags, including #kittens, #catthings, and #catdaddy. The video shows a man named Abdul calming his kittens 'meows' by giving them a face cuddle. A text insert on the video reads, "How to calm kittens meeoow."

Watch the adorable video here:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has racked up 25 million views and more than 1.5 million likes. The share has also prompted people to flock to the comments section.

"Awwwww," posted an individual. "I'm gonna try this one day with a hooman to see if it works," shared another. "Look at those pink little toe beans," pointed a third. "They just wanted to be close to you.. that’s cute," commented a fourth with a heart emoticon. "I wanna snuggle the baby kittens," expressed an Instagram user.