Man claims Goibibo shared his trip notification with his contact list, company says this

Akash Bhadange took to X and claimed that Goibibo shared a notification related to his trip with his contact list. He posted a snapshot of his conversation with a friend, which shows a message from the company saying that Bhadange just completed a trip, and his friends can receive ' ₹100 gocash.' After he learnt that his details were shared, Bhadange spoke to Goibibo's customer care. Notification that X user shared on the platform. (X/@designerdada)

"Hello @goibibo @GoibiboSupport, you idiots! How can you send an SMS about me completing a trip to my phone contacts? Are you out of your mind? I never gave you explicit consent to do this, and I will never do this. This is spamming and breach of privacy!" wrote Bhadange as he shared the post. (Also Read: Man claims he found metal piece in shawarma ordered from Swiggy. See pic)

In a follow-up tweet, he also shared a screenshot of his conversation with Goibibo's customer care. The customer care informed him that he opted for a 'SyncNcash' option. They added, "Sync up of your contact details is done post your consent only. There is a default 'NO' to this when you don't sync contacts, and when you sync you are giving your 'Yes.'"

In the end, the company also informed him that he could unsync his contacts from the settings options in the app.

This post was shared on January 16. Since Bhadange shared the incident, his tweet has received over two lakh views and more than 1,100 likes. The post also has numerous comments.

An individual wrote, "Dear Akash, I have experienced them doing this more than 6 years ago as well. Seems like they are back to their misdeeds."

A second added, "Damn, this is scary! Aren't there any cyber laws to protect consumers from this kind of data breach?"

A third shared, "This is ridiculous. Will never use their service."

"This is such a massive breach of privacy. I would have lost my mind if it was me. Never used this app, never using it ever," posted a fourth.

A fifth added, "I received a similar message, only that it informed me about one of my friends' travel trip."