Man claims he found metal piece in shawarma ordered from Swiggy. See pic

A resident of Bengaluru claimed that upon ordering a chicken shawarma from Swiggy, he discovered a metallic object in his meal. Yes, you read that right. The man took to Reddit and detailed the incident. He informed, he ordered the food from Absolute Shawarma, Near JMJ Hospital, Nagawara. Since he posted about the incident, it quickly garnered a lot of attention. Snapshot of the metal piece in food.

"This is what happened to me today, just a few minutes back. So I ordered a Shawarma from Absolute Shawarma (Near JMJ Hospital), Nagawara, Bangalore. I had ordered it through Swiggy, and once I started eating, I noticed something crisp, to my surprise, it was a metal piece from the flame grill used for the preparation of shawarma. I was so shocked to see the Swiggy support agent taking the matter so lightly. Is there any way for me to fight against this injustice legally or report it to concerned authorities who will definitely action on this?" wrote Reddit user 'sterlingcrises' in his post. (Also Read: Air India passenger furious after being served chicken in veg meal, airline responds)

He also shared a picture of the metal piece. In the picture you can see his half-eaten shawarma and the metal.

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared on January 11. Since being posted, it has garnered over 2,300 upvotes. The share also has numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "I had found a fingernail in my pizza once, and Swiggy refunded the entire amount for the pizza. I would suggest you try raising this issue through another complaint option on the app if the present guy isn’t helping you. Try to call them and speak to someone, if possible. That’s more effective than the chat. Otherwise, the next best option is to file a consumer complaint against both Swiggy and the restaurant."

A second added, "Before ordering, always check reviews of that restaurant from Google. It's like double-checking. I always do that before ordering from a new restaurant."

"I complained to Swiggy about an incomplete order, and they pulled the same stunt with me. I refused their token and disconnected from the chat right away. Stopped using Swiggy for a month, and they emailed me a coupon for Rupees 250 saying that I was a valued customer and they were looking forward to seeing me back on Swiggy," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Rather than just posting reviews and receiving refunds, there should be appropriate channels to complain legally on these restaurants. Food safety and quality has to improve, everyone just gets away with it. I hope in the near term we will have stronger laws and processes for these."