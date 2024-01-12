Air India passenger furious after being served chicken in veg meal, airline responds

X user Veera Jain took to the microblogging platform to share her experience on an Air India flight that left her furious. When Jain was travelling from Kozhikode to Mumbai with Air India, she was served chicken pieces in her vegetarian meal. After she shared about the incident, the airline has responded to it. Snapshot of the chicken piece served in veg meal. (X/@Veera Jain)

“On my @airindia flight AI582, I was served a veg meal with chicken pieces in it! I boarded the flight from Calicut airport. This was a flight that was supposed to take off at 18:40 pm but left the airport at 19:40 pm,” wrote Jain in her tweet. (Also Read: Air India passenger recounts ordeal, suffered through ‘horrible odour, stabbing toenails:’)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She further added, “When I informed the cabin supervisor (Sona), she apologized and informed me that there was more than one complaint about the same issue other than me and my friend. However, after I informed the crew, there was no action taken to inform other passengers having vegetarian meals.”

Take a look at her tweet here.

This post was shared on January 9. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 6,000 views. It has also received numerous likes and comments.

Air India also took to the comments section of the post and reacted to it. They wrote, "Dear Ms Jain, we request you delete the asked details from the open tweet ( to avoid misuse ) and share the same with us via DM ( http://i.ki.show/E80BB9FB ) along with your PNR."

Here's how others reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Serving non-vegetarian food labelled as vegetarian goes against our cultural values and is highly unacceptable. Urgent action is requested to address and rectify this issue."

A second added, "It is a highly condemnable act! The catering service provider should be held accountable. Next time no vegetarian person would dare to eat! Thank you for raising the issue."

"This is disappointing, to say the least @airindia, she should be compensated and apologized by your team," posted a third.

A fourth said, "Sad and distressing. @airindia, please come up with an apology, promise for a thorough inquiry, punish the people responsible and devise remedial measures to prevent recurrence."