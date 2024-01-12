close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Air India passenger furious after being served chicken in veg meal, airline responds

Air India passenger furious after being served chicken in veg meal, airline responds

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 12, 2024 09:50 AM IST

When the woman was flying from Kozhikode to Mumbai with Air India, she found chicken pieces in her veg meal.

X user Veera Jain took to the microblogging platform to share her experience on an Air India flight that left her furious. When Jain was travelling from Kozhikode to Mumbai with Air India, she was served chicken pieces in her vegetarian meal. After she shared about the incident, the airline has responded to it.

Snapshot of the chicken piece served in veg meal. (X/@Veera Jain)
Snapshot of the chicken piece served in veg meal. (X/@Veera Jain)

“On my @airindia flight AI582, I was served a veg meal with chicken pieces in it! I boarded the flight from Calicut airport. This was a flight that was supposed to take off at 18:40 pm but left the airport at 19:40 pm,” wrote Jain in her tweet. (Also Read: Air India passenger recounts ordeal, suffered through ‘horrible odour, stabbing toenails:’)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She further added, “When I informed the cabin supervisor (Sona), she apologized and informed me that there was more than one complaint about the same issue other than me and my friend. However, after I informed the crew, there was no action taken to inform other passengers having vegetarian meals.”

Take a look at her tweet here.

This post was shared on January 9. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 6,000 views. It has also received numerous likes and comments.

Air India also took to the comments section of the post and reacted to it. They wrote, "Dear Ms Jain, we request you delete the asked details from the open tweet ( to avoid misuse ) and share the same with us via DM ( http://i.ki.show/E80BB9FB ) along with your PNR."

Here's how others reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Serving non-vegetarian food labelled as vegetarian goes against our cultural values and is highly unacceptable. Urgent action is requested to address and rectify this issue."

A second added, "It is a highly condemnable act! The catering service provider should be held accountable. Next time no vegetarian person would dare to eat! Thank you for raising the issue."

"This is disappointing, to say the least @airindia, she should be compensated and apologized by your team," posted a third.

A fourth said, "Sad and distressing. @airindia, please come up with an apology, promise for a thorough inquiry, punish the people responsible and devise remedial measures to prevent recurrence."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out