Man claims he found live mouse inside bread packet ordered from grocery delivery

Published on Feb 11, 2023 12:39 PM IST

A man claimed that he found a live rat in a bread packet that he ordered from Blinkit. The grocery delivery service company has responded on the matter.

Man claims to have found a mouse in his bread packet.(Twitter/@NitinA14261863)
ByVrinda Jain

Blinkit, an Indian rapid delivery service, is used by many to get groceries delivered quickly at home. Now, the company has come under fire after a customer claimed that the bread packet he ordered contained a live mouse trapped within the packet. Nitin Arora shared his ordeal on Twitter and posted pictures of his order. After he tweeted, the delivery company quickly replied to him and shared that they will look into the matter.

In the post, he wrote, "Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit, where a live rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares. I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato."

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared on February 3. Since being uploaded, it has received a few likes and several comments. Blinkit also responded to the post and wrote, "Hi Nitin, this is not the experience we wanted you to have. Please share your registered contact number or Order ID via DM for us to look into it."

Take a look at the reactions below:

An individual in the Twitter comments section wrote, “OMG that’s so awful experience.” A second person wrote, “Probably a bad question but: what happened to the rat?” A third person expressed, "Better late than never" Try to make sure, good and safe delivery."

grocery shopping delivery
