Man claims spider laid eggs in his toes, but expert says…

A man claimed that he recently had to seek medical treatment from doctors after celebrating his 35th wedding anniversary on a cruise in France, and it’s all because of a spider. He said that his toe turned purple overnight and after examining it, the ship’s doctor told him that it was caused by a spider. A man claimed that his toe got infected due to a spider (Representational image). (Unsplash/@Photoholgic)

Colin Blake claimed that the doctor said the swelling in his toe was caused by a Peruvian wolf spider, reports the BBC. He added that since his toe became infected, the medical staff cut the skin using a scalpel. According to Blake, white milk-like pus came out of the area and there were also eggs in that liquid.

An expert, however, expressed doubts about a spider’s ability to lay eggs inside a human. "I can't possibly see how it could be true at all because I know about their biology,” Dr Sara Goodacre from the University of Nottingham told the BBC.

“[The egg sacs] take quite a while to spin. The spider venom is not necrotising, it is designed to paralyse a fruit fly. There is no European wolf spider that could really penetrate the skin,” she added.