Man comfortably sits inside an enclosure filled with huge snakes. Watch

Zookeeper Jay Brewer often takes to Instagram to share incredible videos of his interactions with animals of different species. Some of the videos he shares are not just fascinating but scary to watch. Just like this share involving huge snakes.

“Don’t try this at home, but as usual thank you all. Let’s keep having fun with amazing animals,” he wrote while sharing the video. The video shows him sitting inside an enclosure filled with huge snakes. Brewer starts the video by thanking netizens for their likes and follows. Then he jokingly says “I don’t know what is going on but I think I am gonna spend the night here.”

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different comments.

“Really crazy and funny,” wrote an Instagram user. “Super crazy,” expressed another. “You are amazing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON