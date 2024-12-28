Man creates chaos on road by setting up tripod for Reels to gain internet fame: 'Idiocy at its peak'

A video of a man risking his life and the safety of others to film a reel on a busy road has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The clip shows the man setting up his phone on a tripod in the middle of a bustling street, oblivious to the vehicles speeding past him. In a viral video, a man filmed a reel on a busy road.(X/@gharkekalesh)

The video, shared by commuters who captured the reckless act, highlights the growing obsession with creating content for social media, often at the expense of public safety. As the man performed his antics, traffic continued to flow, causing potential hazards for both himself and other road users.

Watch the clip here:

Viral video triggers heated debate

The video, posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @ghar_ka_kalesh, has amassed over 213k views. Captioned, "Reel to Real life idiots on road (Wait till the end)," the post has drawn sharp criticism from netizens.

Many expressed outrage at the man’s blatant disregard for safety. "People like this are why accidents happen. Strict action should be taken!" one user commented, reflecting the general sentiment online. Another wrote, "Imagine the chaos if a driver swerved to avoid him and caused a major accident. This is unacceptable."

Others pointed to the broader issue of content creation gone too far. "Is social media clout worth risking lives? This is getting out of hand," a user remarked. Some even shared humorous takes to lighten the mood, with one quipping, "At least he’s consistent—bad decisions in reels and in real life."

Public demands accountability

The video has reignited debates about road safety and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws. While some called for legal action against the man, others suggested educating people on the dangers of such behaviour.

"Content creators need to understand that safety comes first," one commenter emphasised. Another highlighted, "Authorities must crack down on this trend before it becomes the norm."