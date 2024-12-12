‘Instagram moment goes wrong’: Woman falls from moving train after being hit by tree while recording Reels

In today's social media-driven world, people often prioritise creating viral content over personal safety. This dangerous trend has led to numerous incidents where individuals have put themselves in harm's way to capture attention-grabbing footage. A Chinese woman is among them, who was dragged out of a moving train by a tree branch while capturing a selfie video during her visit to Sri Lanka. A woman was dragged from her train carriage when a tree branch hit her while recording a Reel. (Unsplash/Josh Nezon)

Dailystar shared the video online showing the horrifying moments. “It's reported the train was halted at the next stop, and passengers went back to help her. The woman was not seriously injured,” the outlet wrote.

The video shows the woman holding the railings and leaning out of a train door when tree branches suddenly hit her before being dragged away. The man behind the camera is heard screaming.

According to the Mirror, when the train stopped at the next station, a few fellow passengers returned to the accident scene to help the woman. After being dragged out of the train, she fell on some bush.

Social media is infuriated:

Internet users didn’t hold back while reacting to the video showing a woman putting herself in danger for recording Reels. An individual wrote, “She is lucky that it is only a bush.” Another questioned, “No sense of fear?” A third said, “This is so silly.”

Mother slammed for making Reels

In a recent incident, a mother was slammed after a video captured her busy recording Reels while her child wandered dangerously close to traffic. The footage also showed how the timely intervention of her elder kid stopped a potentially fatal situation. The elder kid alerted the mom about the toddler, who then rushed to grab the little one.

She sparked outrage among people who showed concern for the child’s safety. The video was posted on social media with the caption, “Truly, children are a gift of nature that plays an important role in shaping events.”

What are your thoughts on this video showing a woman being dragged out of a moving train while recording a video?