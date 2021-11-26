Man creates record for most eggs balanced on the back of the hand

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts that create a buzz among people. From amazing to weird, their videos that show people making varied records are always entertaining to watch. Case in point, their latest share involving eggs – precisely, 18 of them.

The organisation shared the video on their Instagram page dedicated to the records created by people in the Middle East. Just like this latest video that shows Ibrahim Sadeq, a man hailing from Iraq creating the record.

The video opens to show the man sitting in front of a crate of eggs. He then slowly starts putting the eggs on the back of his hand. We won’t give you too much, so take a look at the video.

The post has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 2,700 likes. Many posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?