Man earning 66 lakh a year says he works only one week a month: ‘I’m just watching TV shows’

A Reddit user has sparked an online conversation after claiming that he earns $80,000 a year (approximately ₹66 lakh) yet only works for about one real week each month, spending the rest of his time watching TV, listening to podcasts, and browsing online. The post did not clarify the user's role or job title. (Pexel)

“I’ve become so efficient at my job that I only put in about one real week of work every month,” he wrote. “The rest of the time, I’m just watching TV shows, listening to podcasts, or diving into random rabbit holes online.”

The user explained that when he first started, he struggled to keep up due to a lack of formal education in the field. However, with time and effort, he mastered the work, typing at 75 words per minute with near-zero errors, ditching clunky industry software for Excel, and delivering crystal-clear reports.

“No one complains,” he shared. “In fact, I’m the top performer at my company. I have the best relationships with clients, I meet all my deadlines, and my work is spotless.”

Despite this success, he expressed a growing dissatisfaction. “I used to read a ton too. One year, I read 200 books. I’ve done deep dives into every topic I care about. And now? I’m just bored,” he confessed. “I thought doing everything right would feel good. I’m overachieving and underworked, and somehow I feel worse than when I was struggling.”

He summed up his situation as something beyond quiet quitting. “Quiet quitting isn’t even the right term. It’s more like silent burnout.”

The post quickly drew reactions, with many expressing both envy and intrigue. “You are living my dream,” one user commented.

Another commenter simply asked, “What job is that?”, while one offered a suggestion, “You need another remote job.”

One user chimed in, “I make 85k and probably do between 4-8 hours of actual work a week. It is very boring and draining just existing 32-36 hours a week at my office.”

One user added, “Been there and done that. It was amazing. Enjoy it while it lasts. Eventually, you may need to get a different job or the situation may change. It’s one of those you really know what you have until it is gone.”