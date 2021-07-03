Man employs unusual way to move a camel and its calf from middle of the road

If you’re a regular user of social media, there is a possibility you may have seen the videos where good samaritans go out of their ways to help animals in distress or get them out of harm’s way. Usually, those wholesome videos leave people happy and also make them smile. There is now a new addition to that list but with a twist. This video, shared on Reddit, involving a camel, its calf and a man will not only make you happy but leave you laughing out loud too - all because of the man’s unusual way of helping the animals.

“Creatively putting a camel and her calf out of harm’s way,” reads the caption shared along with the video. We won’t give away much as to why the video has turned into a source of laughter, so check out by yourself:

Isn’t the video hilarious sweet? If you think that, you’re not the only one. Besides accumulating over one lakh upvotes, the post has also gathered tons of witty and appreciative comments from netizens.

“It's the joyful gallop at the end while waving the cloth that totally makes this,” shared a Reddit user. “The jaunty skip, if you will. I love it too,” commented another. “Don’t forget the dust trail as he runs away, mans a living cartoon.... In a good way,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts about the video and the man’s unusual way?