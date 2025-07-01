Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
Man fakes being jobless to dodge alimony, court orders him to pay 90,000 a month to wife

HT Trending Desk
Jul 01, 2025 10:27 PM IST

A Jharkhand man falsely claimed unemployment to evade alimony but was exposed by an RTI revealing an income of ₹27 lakh annually.

A man in Jharkhand attempted to escape alimony and child support payments by falsely claiming he was unemployed, but a Right to Information (RTI) request exposed his actual income, leading the High Court to order him to pay nearly 1 lakh per month, a report by the Indian Express revealed.

In 2023, the woman challenged a family court's earlier decision awarding her a one-time alimony of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh.
The Jharkhand High Court granted 90,000 per month in maintenance to the man's ex-wife and their son, who is autistic. This includes 50,000 for the wife and 40,000 for the child’s care and therapy needs.

An RTI query revealed that the man earned 27 lakh annually while working at an IT firm in Mumbai, directly contradicting the affidavit he had submitted in court claiming he was jobless.

The case

In 2023, the woman challenged a family court's earlier decision awarding her a one-time alimony of 12 lakh. She argued the amount was insufficient, especially given her son’s special needs and long-term therapy requirements.

She also alleged domestic abuse, dowry demands, including cash and an SUV, and abandonment. Her ex-husband later cut off contact and refused financial support.

While his affidavit stated he was unemployed, the RTI from the Income Tax Department proved he earned 2.3 lakh per month in 2023.

'A moral failure'

The High Court criticised the lower court for accepting the man’s claim of unemployment without verification and acknowledged the full-time caregiving burden on the mother.

In its remarks, the court stated: “Desertion of wife is one thing, but desertion of an autistic child is not only a moral failure but a legal default.”

