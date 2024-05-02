Man fired from Microsoft after 22 years becomes a goose farmer? LinkedIn profile is viral

An X user's post on a man turning into a goose farmer after 22 years in Microsoft has gone viral. As per the man's LinkedIn profile, he chose this new profession after being fired from the tech company. The image shows a part of the LinkedIn profile of a man who got fired from Microsoft after 22 years and became a goose farmer. (LinkedIn/Feng Yuan)

“Resigned from Microsoft after 22 years just to become a goose farmer,” X user Smarika Malviya wrote while sharing the screenshot of the LinkedIn profile of the man named Feng Yuan.

According to Yuan’s LinkedIn profile, he hails from Washington, United States. The first experience listed on his profile is as a professor at Nanjing University in China, where he worked for nearly four years. The second experience shows his profession as a “Senior software engineer” at Hewlett-Packard for almost eight years.

As per his profile, he then joined Microsoft, where he worked for 22 years and four months. His present profession is listed as “Goose farmer”, and he has been doing it for the past 11 months.

In an post on LinkedIn about 10 months ago, Yuan shared that he was fired from his position in the tech company. “I just got fired today by Microsoft due to so called low performance #microsoft. I'm very proud of my work at Microsoft, so I have no issue sharing the information with the world. Thanks for your belief and support in me. To those on the opposite side, bigger thanks from my wife now I can spend more time with her. Our geese and chickens would be happier too,” he wrote.

Yuan regularly takes to his LinkedIn profile to share various posts, including adorable videos of geese from his farm. In his recent share, he posted a visual of a goose and its four goslings.