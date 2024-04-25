Pune man quits job, celebrates last day at work with dhols outside office. Watch viral video

Quitting from a toxic work environment can be a soul-satisfying experience. While many people might celebrate the last day of their work by giving themselves and their colleagues a treat, Aniket, a sales associate from Pune, did something completely different. He called dhol players outside his office and danced his heart out while his boss watched the whole scene. Man and his friends dancing outside his office.

A video of his celebration was shared on Instagram by Anish Bhagat. In the video, he says that he has been working with the company for three years, his salary has hardly increased, and the boss pays no respect to him.

So, when it was his last day of work, his friends gathered outside his office with dhols and danced. The video shows his boss getting agitated with the situation. The boss also pushed people and shouted at them. (Also Read: Man quits on day 1 of new job due to travel time, Reddit reacts)

While sharing the video, Bhagat, in the caption of the post wrote, "I think a lot of you are going to relate to this. Toxic work culture is so prominent these days. Lack of respect and entitlement is quite common. Aniket is ready to begin with his next step. I hope this story inspires people.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Employee quits job after boss cancels his annual leave. See viral text exchange)

Here's how people reacted to the clip:

An individual wrote, "I don't know why this made me feel so satisfied."

A second shared, "The dance gave me another level of satisfaction."

A third added, "You really are the most positive and encouraging person I have ever seen in my life."

"Love you, bro, for all the good work you are doing," commented a fourth.