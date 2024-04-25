 Pune man quits job, celebrates last day at work with dhols outside office. Watch viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune man quits job, celebrates last day at work with dhols outside office. Watch viral video

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 25, 2024 06:27 PM IST

The man and his friends arranged for dhol players outside his office and danced his heart out while his boss watched the whole scene.

Quitting from a toxic work environment can be a soul-satisfying experience. While many people might celebrate the last day of their work by giving themselves and their colleagues a treat, Aniket, a sales associate from Pune, did something completely different. He called dhol players outside his office and danced his heart out while his boss watched the whole scene.

Man and his friends dancing outside his office.
Man and his friends dancing outside his office.

A video of his celebration was shared on Instagram by Anish Bhagat. In the video, he says that he has been working with the company for three years, his salary has hardly increased, and the boss pays no respect to him.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

So, when it was his last day of work, his friends gathered outside his office with dhols and danced. The video shows his boss getting agitated with the situation. The boss also pushed people and shouted at them. (Also Read: Man quits on day 1 of new job due to travel time, Reddit reacts)

While sharing the video, Bhagat, in the caption of the post wrote, "I think a lot of you are going to relate to this. Toxic work culture is so prominent these days. Lack of respect and entitlement is quite common. Aniket is ready to begin with his next step. I hope this story inspires people.

If you're looking for a trainer, you can reach out to @aniketrandhir_1718."

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Employee quits job after boss cancels his annual leave. See viral text exchange)

Here's how people reacted to the clip:

An individual wrote, "I don't know why this made me feel so satisfied."

A second shared, "The dance gave me another level of satisfaction."

A third added, "You really are the most positive and encouraging person I have ever seen in my life."

"Love you, bro, for all the good work you are doing," commented a fourth.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Pune man quits job, celebrates last day at work with dhols outside office. Watch viral video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On