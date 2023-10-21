Man from Tamil Nadu wins jackpot in UAE. Guess how much he will get every month for 25 years?

In an extraordinary twist of fate, a man from Tamil Nadu won a jackpot in a raffle draw that he played while in the UAE. He became the ‘first winner outside the UAE’ to win this grand prize. What is amazing about this is that he will get a certain amount each month for the next 25 years.

He became the first foreigner to win this jackpot in UAE (representative image). (Unsplash/dylan nolte)

Magesh Kumar Natarajan, an Indian project manager, visited UAE in 2019 to work for four years. He stayed in the country till earlier this year and that is when he played a game of FAST5 Grand Prize of Emirates Draw.

What is the winning amount?

Natarajan, who is from Ambur in Tamil Nadu, is set to get Dh 25,000, approximately ₹5.6 lakh, each month and that too for the next 25 years.

How did Natarajan react?

At first, he was in disbelief that he won the grand prize. It was after officials from the Emirates Draw called him that he realised he was the new winner.

What does he plan to do with the prize money?

“I faced a lot of challenges in my life and during my studies. Many people from society helped me to complete my education. It’s my time to give back to society. I will ensure that my contribution to society reaches needy people,” he told PTI.

Besides giving back to the community, this father of two also plans to make investments for the education of his daughters.

“It was an unbelievable moment that turned out to be one of the happiest and most memorable days of my life. I am also planning to invest in my daughters' education and secure a brighter future for my family,” he added.

What did the raffle draw organisers say?

“Having another Grand Prize Winner in such an impressively brief span reaffirms FAST5’s unparalleled pace in delivering Grand Prizes,” said Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw. Earlier this year, in July, a man named Mohammed Adil Khan from Uttar Pradesh, became the winner in another raffle draw by the company.

“Our vision extends beyond just games; we aim to touch and transform as many lives as possible globally,” the managing partner added.

(With agency inputs)

