Lottery winner, 77, treats himself to watermelon, buys flowers for wife

A 77-year-old man from Montrose, Colorado, won $5 million (over ₹41 crore) in the Colorado Lotto+ game. Bud T was overjoyed by his unexpected win and decided to treat himself to a juicy watermelon. Not just this, he even surprised his wife with a bunch of flowers. Bud T posing for the camera with his winning amount. (Colorado Lottery)

Bud was on a backpacking trip in the Holy Cross Wilderness with his golden retriever dog, Augie, when the winning numbers were announced. It wasn’t until he returned from his trip and checked his ticket online that he realized he was now a millionaire. Initially, he was in disbelief and thought there was a mistake, the lottery website reported.

Bud regularly plays Colorado Lotto+ and has a secret method to choose numbers. He bought the lucky ticket at the Hangin Tree Travel Plaza in Montrose and decided to take the cash prize of $2,533,520 (over ₹21 crore).

Bud’s wife has to undergo surgeries in the coming months, so he plans to help her out at home while she recovers. He also intends to give some of his winnings to charity. “I’m going to give to some charities and really think about what it is I was meant to do with this,” he told Colorado Lottery.

Despite his age, Bud loves spending time outdoors and enjoys activities like biking, hiking, climbing, and playing tennis. He and his wife split their time between Arizona and Colorado, spending six months in each place every year.

“Colorado is the most beautiful place in the world,” he added.

