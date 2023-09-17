News / Trending / Lottery winner, 77, treats himself to watermelon, buys flowers for wife

Lottery winner, 77, treats himself to watermelon, buys flowers for wife

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 17, 2023 10:34 PM IST

“I’m going to give to some charities and really think about what it is I was meant to do with this,” the man told the lottery company after winning $5 million.

A 77-year-old man from Montrose, Colorado, won $5 million (over 41 crore) in the Colorado Lotto+ game. Bud T was overjoyed by his unexpected win and decided to treat himself to a juicy watermelon. Not just this, he even surprised his wife with a bunch of flowers.

Bud T posing for the camera with his winning amount. (Colorado Lottery)
Bud T posing for the camera with his winning amount. (Colorado Lottery)

Bud was on a backpacking trip in the Holy Cross Wilderness with his golden retriever dog, Augie, when the winning numbers were announced. It wasn’t until he returned from his trip and checked his ticket online that he realized he was now a millionaire. Initially, he was in disbelief and thought there was a mistake, the lottery website reported.

Bud regularly plays Colorado Lotto+ and has a secret method to choose numbers. He bought the lucky ticket at the Hangin Tree Travel Plaza in Montrose and decided to take the cash prize of $2,533,520 (over 21 crore).

Bud’s wife has to undergo surgeries in the coming months, so he plans to help her out at home while she recovers. He also intends to give some of his winnings to charity. “I’m going to give to some charities and really think about what it is I was meant to do with this,” he told Colorado Lottery.

Despite his age, Bud loves spending time outdoors and enjoys activities like biking, hiking, climbing, and playing tennis. He and his wife split their time between Arizona and Colorado, spending six months in each place every year.

“Colorado is the most beautiful place in the world,” he added.

Also Read| 70-year-old UK woman wins lottery, all set to receive this hefty amount monthly

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out