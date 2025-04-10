Man from US claims 2 weeks at 'toxic' Indian workplace led to burnout: ‘Torn and frustrated’

Disheartened with visa issues, an Indian man decided to move back home from US but said that the decision has left him feeling "extremely frusrated". Sharing his story of facing visa hurdles and returning to India with the NRI community on Reddit, the user revealed that he let go of the option of moving to Paris and chose to come home to be with his family. The man compared the work culture in India unfavourably to his previous job in the US.(Representational)

"I had an option of moving to Paris for 1.5 years and then return to the US but I didn’t want to be at the mercy of US immigration again, especially in the current circumstances. I begged and pleaded with my company to let me work from India but they didn’t budge," he said.

Left with no other option, he applied for a new job and started working in India. But the experience has left him missing the US work environment, he claimed.

‘I hate it here’

"It’s been 2 weeks and I’m already feeling burnt out. I hate it here. Initially, I wasn’t missing the US at all. The freedom, the weekend lifestyle those never appealed to me anyway and I’ve accepted like traffic and pollution. But, after work, I’m feeling extremely frustrated and almost regretful that I should have chosen the Paris option instead," he said.

The man added that at his earlier workplace, he appreciated his job as well as his coworkers. He claimed that the Indian workplace has left him torn and frustrated.

"Even though some days were hectic, the people made it feel worth it. I actively decided on being with my parents and moving back home since are they’re getting older. But now feels like if I make the wrong choice. I don’t know, I feel so torn and frustrated with people here," he said, adding that people he worked with were "extremely entitled" and the work culture was "toxic, long work hours, unreal expectations".

The post sparked a divide within the Reddit community — while many sympathised with the man, others urged him to give himself time to settle in and adapt to how things work in India.