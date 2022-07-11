Man gets out of car to help elderly woman cross road at a traffic signal. Watch

It is always heart-warming to see videos that show people helping strangers. Every little act of kindness can make a difference in someone’s life. In a wholesome video posted on Instagram, a man left his car at a traffic signal to help an elderly woman cross the street.

The video was posted on the Instagram account ryleigh__savannah on June 27. It has received more than 7.24 lakh views so far. A woman named Ryleigh recorded the clip at a traffic signal. It shows a car that is waiting at a traffic signal and its door is left open. Then the camera pans to a man who is helping an elderly woman cross the road. “He got out and left his car at the red light to help this elderly woman walk across the street. This made me smile so much and really just gave me hope so I thought I should share as inspiration and a way to maybe brighten your day,” says the caption of the video.

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 57,000 likes and several comments as netizens praised the thoughtful gesture of the man.

“We all need to be kind to each other,” commented an Instagram user. “We need more people like him in this world,” wrote another. “How sweet is this young man,” posted a third. “Suddenly we realise we aren’t late for work. Instead, we are right on time for a lesson in kindness,” reads another comment.