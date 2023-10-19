Man got to see Ind vs Pak World Cup match live all because of his Tinder bio

Many people dream of watching the Ind vs Pak World Cup match, and one man completed this dream, all thanks to his clever Tinder bio. How? Well, a man named Rohan wrote on his Tinder bio that he was looking for someone to take him to the Ind vs Pak match which was held on October 14. Surprisingly, he found the perfect match who took him there! Tinder date at the stadium. (Instagram/@Khushi Sheth )

The woman, Khushi Sheth who took Rohan out to watch the match with him, shared her experience on Instagram. In a video she shared, she explained how she met Rohan on Tinder and asked him out to watch the match live with her. To which, Rohan joyously said yes. The video further shows the two having an amazing time and cheering on the Indian Cricket Team. The video also shows the two going for dinner and “talking their hearts out.” (Also Read: Tinder releases Future of Dating Report 2023. Here's what it found)

Watch the video shared by Khushi Sheth here:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has garnered more than three lakh views. The share also has close to 14,000 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about the video here:

An individual wrote, "Match made in heaven."

A second commented, "The first date all my girlies deserve."

"Show me a better first date for a cricket lover, okay I am jealous," posted a third.

A fourth said, "This is beautiful."

A fifth shared, "The perfect first date doesn't exi... I'm not a fan of dating apps but this is just mind-blowing!"

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!