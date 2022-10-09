Man helps scared woman go down the stairs. His wife shared video of kindness

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible,” these inspiring words by the 14th Dalai Lama perfectly capture the essence of a video showing a man helping a woman in need. Posted on Instagram, the wonderful clip is winning people’s hearts. There is a possibility that the video will have the same effect on you too.

The video was originally posted by the man’s wife and Instagram user Katie Cole. It, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page. “How sweet is this? Kindness for the win,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a man helping a woman slowly get down a flight of straits. A text insert adds context to the video. “POV: Your husband overhears an elderly lady is scared to go down the stairs, so he jumps into action,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the video has gathered close to 84,500 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“What a sweet man,” posted an Instagram user. “The stairs are scary,” expressed another. “Need more people like him in the world,” commented a third. “Those steps are scary! I would freak out too. Nice guy in action,” wrote a fourth.