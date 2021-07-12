Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch

Guinness World Records often takes to Instagram to share such videos of records which are astonishing. Just like their latest share that may leave you amazed. It shows a man named Chad creating a record that involves bowling balls, 16 of them to be precise.

“Bowling Ball Balance. How many bowling balls can Chad hold at the same time?” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show the man holding a few bowling balls and another man helping him to hold some more.

We won’t give away too much, take a look at the video:

Guinness World Records' video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 2.9 lakh views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

"Imagine dropping all of those on your toes," wrote an Instagram user. "Wow great," shared another. "That's awesome," reacted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

