Man hypes his own parking skills with Instagram pics, people love it

A post about a man sharing pictures of his parked car has gone viral. A tweet details how the man shares pictures of his parked car on an Instagram page he made for this purpose. He also comments on those images from his personal page. This unusual yet wholesome social media activity of the man has wowed people and prompted a flurry of appreciative reactions. The image shows a blue car parked in front of a house. (Instagram/@kikosparkingservice)

X user Keegan shared this story about his friend. “My friend runs an Instagram account called 'Kikos parking service' where he only takes pictures of his own car after finding a parking spot, and then comments on the picture from his personal account,” he wrote. Keegan also shared a few images of the Instagram posts.

The bio of the Instagram page Kikos parking service reads ‘Public Enthusiast’. With a total of 29 posts, the page has over 1,500 followers. It is filled with pictures of a blue car parked in various places.

Take a look at this tweet about parked cars:

The tweet, since being shared, has accumulated nearly 2.3 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected tons of comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted to this parking-related tweet:

“He’s rizzing himself up into space. What a legend,” wrote an X user. “This rules,” added another. “That rocks,” commented a third. “Sometimes you have to be your own hype man,” joined a fourth.