Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Man makes massive crocodile run in fear after it approaches his pet dog. Viral video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Apr 01, 2025 07:30 PM IST

A man chased a massive crocodile, leaving the reptile panicked.

Australians and their fearless encounters with some of the world’s deadliest creatures never fail to amaze. From scaring off alligators with frying pans to casually living with pythons, the country’s bizarre animal interactions often leave the internet in disbelief. A recent viral video has only added to this list—this time featuring a man chasing away a massive crocodile!

A man chased a giant crocodile to protect his dog.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)
A man chased a giant crocodile to protect his dog.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

(Also read: Crocodile spotted casually roaming inside IIT-Bombay campus, Internet stunned. Video)

The crocodile’s unexpected reaction

In the now-viral clip, a man can be seen running towards a large crocodile to scare it away. But what left viewers stunned was the reptile’s reaction—it looked visibly panicked and scurried off in the opposite direction! The man, rather than stopping, continued running behind the croc. The man took action because the crocodile was approaching his pet dog.

Watch the clip here:

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘Nature is Amazing’. Shared just a day ago, it has already garnered over 222k views.

Internet reacts: “Only in Australia!”

Social media users were left in splits over the bizarre chase. Many joked about Australia being the only place where humans chase crocodiles instead of the other way around.

(Also read: Man casually feeds massive crocodile with bare hands: ‘This is beyond reckless’)

One user quipped, "Only in Australia will I see a guy chasing away a crocodile instead of running for his life!" Another chimed in, "That croc has never felt fear like this before. Man just reversed the food chain!"

A third user joked, "Crocodile: ‘I came looking for food, not cardio!’" while another wrote, "Dude unlocked a hidden Aussie superpower—terrifying the terrors of the wild!"

Some couldn’t believe their eyes, with one saying, "I thought this was edited, but no… it’s just Australia!" Another remarked, "The man wasn’t even armed. Just pure Aussie confidence!"

One user summed it up best: "Forget Bear Grylls, I want to see this guy in a survival show!"

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
