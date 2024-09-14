Man makes pencil case out of dead frozen rat, uses rabbit for toaster: ‘We are all horrified’

A man's unusual business has shocked and horrified people on social media. In a video shared on Instagram, the man explains how he turns dead frozen animals into everyday usable items. The image shows a pencil case made using a dead rat and a toaster with exteriors from a dead rabbit. (Instagram/@60secdocs)

“I just like making things out of frozen animals. When I started, people were sort of like, ‘What did you do this for?’, ‘Why have you done this?’” Jack Devaney, who is a taxidermist, says in the video.

Why does he use frozen animals?

While explaining his workflow, Devaney explains that he takes the frozen animals out of the freezer in the morning and then spends his time making different things out of them. He also adds that all the dead animals are “ethically sourced.”

“I am an animal lover,” he further explains, adding, “But they are dead, there’s no wrong with that. I don’t have a problem with that.”

What inspires him?

“The thing that inspires me is that hope of being able to make someone laugh, it just feels nice - almost therapeutic. I love what I do. Best thing in the world that I could be doing,” he further explains. He adds that his work doesn’t contain any “deeper meaning.”

“‎If you’re in the market for a rat pencil case with a sharpener built into its... ahem... then Jack Devaney, a bad taxidermist from Plymouth, is your guy. Some people find his ‘animalgamations’ questionable, but he loves his googly-eyed creations (all ethically sourced), and the laughter they bring,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

What are the items he has created till now?

As per the post’s caption, Devaney has made “Rat Butt Pencil Sharpener,” “Rabbit Toaster,” “Marge Simpson Rat,” and “Rat Pencil Case.”

Take a look at the entire video here:

Since being shared, the video has gathered 2.7 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post several likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“This is giving serial killer progression,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “How about to treat animals with respect, even if they are dead?”

A third commented, “I hate to tell him, but no one is laughing. We are all horrified.” A fourth expressed, “Tasteless, not funny and disrespectful.” A fifth wrote, “We don't take dead bodies to turn them into weird items for a laugh, that's just disrespectful. We don't do that to humans and we don't do that to animals. I don't believe anyone sane would make or buy this.”

The video was posted on the Instagram page 60 Second Docs. The page is dedicated to exploring the unusual work, hobbies, and creative projects of people from all over the world. It also shows people who have touched the skies with hard work and determination. The unique point about this page's videos is that none are more than one minute.

What do you think about this video of a man making everyday items using "dead, frozen animals"?