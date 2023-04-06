'What's the worst job you've ever had?' asks Redditor. Here's what netizens have to say

In today's era, various factors have become essential before taking up a job, from work-life balance and pay hikes to the working environment and different perks that a company offers. However, if you are new and are unsure about whatpart-time or full-time occupations to pursue, a recent Reddit discussion provides insight into several careers. Reddit logo.(Unsplash)

Reddit user @u/7Earth7Energy7 asked people, 'What's the worst job you've ever had?' and netizens shared their insights. This post was shared just a few hours ago and has sparked a debate in the comments section.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago and has been liked by several people. Many are also debating about various career options in the comments section.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Fast food... I know everyone knows its a bad job, but nobody knows the stress that goes around in that kitchen; it's insane."

Another wrote, "A daycare facility. The kids were terrible. I was the only daycare worker on shift at a given time (this was a big red flag, but at the time, I was desperate for money). One day, a representative of the state government stopped by to advise me the daycare was unlicensed and would be shut down. She literally told me, "If I were you, I wouldn't show up to work tomorrow. I called my boss, who assured me the licensing was 'in the works' and that he had an understanding of the state. Like I said, I was desperate for money, so I returned, and rather anticlimactically, nothing happened."

A third shared, "My first accounting job was one of the worst work environments I've ever been in. I regularly walked into the office to people screaming at each other, and my boss would often steal our work and throw us under the bus. By six months I had relapsed on my eating disorder and was crying both to and from work every day. One day the woman in AP came up and asked if I had taken any tax law classes, then proceeded to ask if some shady, very obvious tax fraud was indeed the owner committing tax fraud."

"Phone sales. I was talking to a lady and could hear her taking a dump. It was disgusting, and that was my turning point in that job that people not caring was a waste of my time. Not cold calling either; she had signed up for an appointment to talk with me," shared a fourth.