Home / Trending / 'What's the worst job you've ever had?' asks Redditor. Here's what netizens have to say

'What's the worst job you've ever had?' asks Redditor. Here's what netizens have to say

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 06, 2023 05:00 PM IST

A Redditor recently asked people what's the worst jobs they have worked at. This post has garnered several responses.

In today's era, various factors have become essential before taking up a job, from work-life balance and pay hikes to the working environment and different perks that a company offers. However, if you are new and are unsure about whatpart-time or full-time occupations to pursue, a recent Reddit discussion provides insight into several careers.

Reddit logo.(Unsplash)
Reddit logo.(Unsplash)

Also Read: 'Rich people of Delhi, what do you do for a living?' asks Redditor, gets intriguing responses

Reddit user @u/7Earth7Energy7 asked people, 'What's the worst job you've ever had?' and netizens shared their insights. This post was shared just a few hours ago and has sparked a debate in the comments section.

Take a look at the post below:

(Serious) What's the worst job you've ever had?
by u/7Earth7Energy7 in AskReddit

This post was shared just a few hours ago and has been liked by several people. Many are also debating about various career options in the comments section.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Fast food... I know everyone knows its a bad job, but nobody knows the stress that goes around in that kitchen; it's insane."

Another wrote, "A daycare facility. The kids were terrible. I was the only daycare worker on shift at a given time (this was a big red flag, but at the time, I was desperate for money). One day, a representative of the state government stopped by to advise me the daycare was unlicensed and would be shut down. She literally told me, "If I were you, I wouldn't show up to work tomorrow. I called my boss, who assured me the licensing was 'in the works' and that he had an understanding of the state. Like I said, I was desperate for money, so I returned, and rather anticlimactically, nothing happened."

A third shared, "My first accounting job was one of the worst work environments I've ever been in. I regularly walked into the office to people screaming at each other, and my boss would often steal our work and throw us under the bus. By six months I had relapsed on my eating disorder and was crying both to and from work every day. One day the woman in AP came up and asked if I had taken any tax law classes, then proceeded to ask if some shady, very obvious tax fraud was indeed the owner committing tax fraud."

"Phone sales. I was talking to a lady and could hear her taking a dump. It was disgusting, and that was my turning point in that job that people not caring was a waste of my time. Not cold calling either; she had signed up for an appointment to talk with me," shared a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit jobs
reddit jobs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out