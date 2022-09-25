Man mimics Bollywood actors reviewing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, its spot on

Ayan Mukherji's magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is in theatres now. And ever since its release, much has been discussed and shared on social media concerning the film's dialogues, VFX and plotline. Now, a video of a man named Sumedh Shinde is grabbing millions of eyeballs owing to his on-point mimicry of famous Bollywood actors reviewing Brahmastra. The video is hilarious, and his spot-on mimicry will leave you chuckling.

Sumedh Shinde shared the video on Twitter, whose bio on the meta-owned platform describes him as a dentist, impersonator and entertainer. "Actors kya bol rahe hain Brahmastra ke baarein mein (What actors are saying about Brahmastra)," wrote Shinde in the caption, along with a smiling emoticon. The video shows Sumedh Shinde mimicking several Bollywood actors and reviewing the film Brahmastra from the actors' possible viewpoints. Shinde mimics Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, John Abraham, Ranveer Singh and Sonu Nigam, and even sings Kesariya in singer and actor Sonu Nigam's voice.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on September 22, the video has raked up a million views. It has also received thousands of likes and several retweets. "Very nice. Please do Rishi Kapoor ji's mimicry. I haven't seen anyone doing that," commented an individual. "Every bit spot on. As a performer myself, I felt Ranveer's was the most tricky here. You have grown far beyond your own standards that you set many years back," posted another. "You are amazing boss!" shared a third. "Wow! I loved Sonu Nigam and have never seen anyone mimicking Pankaj Tripathi, and was so perfect! The only point to improve maybe is the base in Hrithik's voice," expressed a fourth.