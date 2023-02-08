Man mistakes comedian for PV Sindhu, netizens in splits

Many of us have been in situations where we spot a person and mistake them for a celebrity. We immediately get excited and may even ask them for a picture or an autograph. However, this can turn into a funny incident for the other person. Something similar recently happened with the comedian Abby Govindan.

When 25-year-old Abby Govindan was at an airport in India, she was approached by a man. Govindan revealed on Twitter how the man requested a photo with her and how she became delighted upon being recognised. However, she quickly realised that the man had mistaken her for badminton player PV Sindhu.

In the tweet, Govindan wrote, "Guy at the airport in India asked for a picture with me, and I was so excited to be recognized until he said "I'm a huge badminton fan," and I realized he thinks I'm PV Sindhu. "

Take a look at her tweet below:

This tweet was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded on social media, it has been liked by 1600 people, and the number is only increasing. The tweet also has several reactions.

Take a look at the reactions here:

An individual in the Twitter comments section said, "This is hilarious bye." Another person wrote, "Anyone would think like that! How is that possible? You are like her mirror image!" A third person wrote, "Ngl, you do look a tiny bit like her."