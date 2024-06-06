Man opens up about not being laid off and coping with guilt: 'Makes me feel worse because...'

A man whose company laid off 80% of his team shared his thoughts on Reddit. He explained that he never got to meet with anyone, and there was no last contact between the team. He also mentioned that many of his colleagues were going through personal struggles; for instance, his boss has two kids to support, another colleague had recently bought a house and relocated for the job, and someone else had just gotten married. The company laid off numerous people.

Further, he shared how he was not laid off and how he felt about it. "I slack off, do the bare minimum, always take an hour+ for lunch, show up 1/2 days in the office when I feel like it (3 days min required), and I never show up on time. Crazy how everything unfolded today. This is my first time having stress levels this high at work. Them keeping me makes me FEEL like I owe them something... but I still plan on leaving - which makes me feel worse because maybe one of them could have stayed over me. I don't know what to do at this point." (Also Read: Tesla layoffs: Indian-origin woman laid off by Elon Musk says it's a ‘significant transition)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a day ago on Reddit. Since being posted, it has gained more than 9,300 upvotes. Numerous people also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Google techie on boss, half his team getting laid off at night: ‘My hands were shaking’)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "You're probably one of the lowest-paid employees."

A second added, "They probably kept you because perhaps your boss (and others?) was making more money? I know how you feel, but you can't feel guilty. I'd start looking for a new job immediately, though."

A third commented, "OP doesn't have kids or other family members that could distract them from all the work that they're going to pile on."

"This happened to one of the teams at my company. The remaining two people immediately quit," posted a fourth.