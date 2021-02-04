Man plays ping pong with robot using nunchaku, creates record. Watch
Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Facebook to share such videos of records which are surprising and entertaining. Just like this clip showcasing the nunchaku skills of Xie Desheng hailing from China.
“When it comes to ping pong with nunchaku, China's Xie Desheng is unstoppable,” GWR wrote while sharing the video.
The clip opens to show Desheng playing ping pong using nunchaku against a robot. In the process, he makes a record of hitting most balls with a nanchaku in one minute. Guess how many he hit? It’s 35. The amazing video, however, doesn’t end there. It goes on to show two other records that he created using nunchaku.
We won’t give away much, take a look at the video to know more:
Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of comments. A few people mentioned a video which shows famous actor Bruce Lee hitting balls with nunchaku. To which, GWR replied and shared a link of the fact checking site Snopes which describes that Lee’s video was created using CGI.
“‘Hey Guinness World Records, I saw Bruce Lee doing that’. Nope - that was a CGI TV advert from 2008 for Nokia phones,” the organisation wrote.
Here’s how others reacted. “He is like Forrest Gump, only he is real!” wrote a Facebook user. “That is awesome,” shared another.
There were a few who jokingly wrote how they were impressed with the robot playing against Desheng. Just like this individual who expressed, “I am more impressed with the robot.”
What do you think of the record and the video?
