Man plays Shakira’s Waka Waka on veena, stuns people

A video of a man playing the hit track Waka Waka using veena has left people stunned. In the clip, the man flawlessly recreates the song that Shakira originally sang. The image shows the man who recreated Shakira’s Waka Waka using a veena. (Instagram/@maheshprasadl)

The video is shared on Instagram by musician Mahesh Prasad. “Waka Waka on Veena. Iconic Football WC anthem of 2010. Sounds crazy, right?” he wrote as he posted the video.

The video opens to show the musician sitting with his veena. He then goes on to give an amazing performance. Chances are, you will end up listening to his rendition over and over again.

Take a look at this veena rendition of Waka Waka:

The video was posted on September 4. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 2.6 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about the musician’s rendition of Waka Waka?

“Bro hacked the whole music industry,” praised an Instagram user. “Thank you for my next favourite ringtone,” added another. “Better than the original,” expressed a third. “Hats off, brother,” joined a fourth. “Just the best thing on the Internet today,” wrote a fifth.