Man pulls funny faces to make his toddler son laugh. Watch adorable video

Being a father is one of the most precious things in life as you bring a little one into the world and care for them. Kids bond with their fathers a lot while growing up and make some unforgettable memories with them. A really adorable video posted on Instagram shows a man bonding with his son as he makes him laugh and it is heart-melting to watch.

The video was posted on Instagram by Liz Steffes Hafiz on May 18 and it has got more than 9.24 lakh views so far. “Watching your husband become the Dad he always wanted to be,” says the text insert on the video. The video shows the man pulling funny faces to make his toddler son laugh. The toddler is sitting on a shopping cart and laughs heartily when he sees his father making funny faces. The caption of the video explained that the man named Anthony always wanted to be a fun dad since his childhood.

“The other day I asked Anthony what inspired him to be such an amazingly fun dad (other than the fact that he naturally is the funniest person I know). What he said brought me to tears.

“When I was younger, I didn’t spend a ton of consistent time with my dad with him living states away. I used to watch movies of Dads having these amazing relationships with their kids - My favorite was How fun Jim Carey was in “Liar Liar.” From a young age I knew I wanted to be a FUN dad. Most boys don’t think about the type of Dad they want to be but I knew as early as elementary school exactly the type of Dad I would be some day,” the woman wrote in the caption.

<strong>Watch the video here.</strong>

“What a beautiful story and a beautiful family because of the decisions made long ago,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so precious,” wrote another. “This so resonates too,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?



