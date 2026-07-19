Man quits 38,000-a-month job to open tea shop, now makes 1 lakh a month after expenses

An X post has sparked a discussion after a user shared the story of his neighbour, who quit a ₹38,000-a-month job to start a tea shop and now generates around ₹1.8 lakh in monthly sales. The story was shared by X user Ankit Pandey, who said that his neighbour recently visited his home with a box of sweets to celebrate the expansion of his business.

The X user claimed that the shop owner takes home close to ₹1 lakh every month from the single outlet. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pandey shared that his neighbour was working at Teleperformance and earning around ₹38,000 a month until he resigned in May. He said that many believed that his neighbour made a mistake by leaving a stable job. However, he revealed that the man invested nearly ₹2 lakh to open a tea shop near an auto stand.

"He hired two female staff members to prepare and serve tea. His menu is simple: Tea for ₹10 and premium tea for ₹20," Pandey wrote.

He claimed that the business now sells around 400 cups of tea daily, generating approximately ₹6,000 in sales every day or about ₹1.8 lakh a month. He also said that after paying ₹25,000 in rent, ₹30,000 in staff salaries and around ₹25,000 on electricity and raw materials, the shop owner takes home close to ₹1 lakh every month from the single outlet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Pandey said that his neighbour has already expanded the shop by adding a vada pav, samosa and jalebi counter. "The sweets he gave me were to celebrate that new beginning," the X user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pandey said that his neighbour has already expanded the shop by adding a vada pav, samosa and jalebi counter. "The sweets he gave me were to celebrate that new beginning," the X user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Reflecting on his neighbour's decision, Pandey added, "If he had stayed in his job, he might still be earning ₹38,000 a month and waiting for the next appraisal. Sometimes the biggest promotion is the one you give yourself."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He ended the post by asking, "Would you leave a ₹38,000 job if you genuinely believed you could build something bigger?"

(Also Read: ₹12 lakh a month: 'Apna dream humesha follow karo'">Dosa shop owner breaks down finances, reveals business once touched ₹12 lakh a month: 'Apna dream humesha follow karo')

How did social media react?

The post sparked a discussion on entrepreneurship and the risks of leaving salaried jobs to start a business.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Yes, why not. I believe good businesses are those where you get returns on investments right from day one specially for middle class people who are starting with busineses from scratch. Tea shop is one of such businesses. We just need one time investment for shop setup and from next day, your sale and profit start flowing without much much investments. Hardly few bucks required for buying sugar, tea leaves, milk etc."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Absolutely! Sometimes taking a calculated risk and believing in yourself can be the biggest promotion of your life," commented another.

"See the ability to take the risk is something that makes us jump ahead...Not all have the guts to do so," wrote a third user.

"This is really a hard step, takes a lot of courage to come out of the comfort zone. Wish him good luck," said another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)