Man recreates SRK’s bandage-wrapped look from Jawan, boards train

Jawan has been ruling the box office since its release, and fans are taking to social media to share varied videos related to the film. One of those videos was posted by Instagram user @_ak_arbaz_01. He shared a video that shows him boarding a train while dressed as Shah Rukh Khan’s character Azad from the film.

The image shows a man with bandages wrapped around his face, just like Shah Rukh Khan’s character from Jawan. (Instagram/@_ak_arbaz_01)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Jawan look kaisa laga comments main batao [How is my Jawan look, say in comments],” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a man with bandages wrapped around his face and hand. Soon, he boards a train with others staring at him with utmost curiosity. The clip also shows him lying down in one of the train seats.

Take a look at this video of the man dressed as SRK’s Jawan character:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on September 8. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 1.8 million views. The share has also received varied comments.

“Bhai tum video bahut achi bnate ho bass unko post mat Kara kro [Bro you make really good videos, just don’t post them],” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesome,” added another. “I don’t know what to say,” commented a third. A few reacted to the video using fire emoticons.

About SRK’s bandage-wrapped look:

Shah Rukh Khan’s bald, rugged look with layers of bandage wrapped around first created a buzz among fans when a prevue of the film was released. After the film hit the theatres, fans took to social media to share videos of them in the character’s look. Some also filmed themselves going to watch the film with bandages wrapped around their face.

Also Read| Man recreates Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye scene from Jawan inside metro

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}