Man rescues 3-year-old from window ledge in London, credits cricket skills in India for timely catch

A dramatic rescue in East London has gone viral after a three-year-old toddler was seen dangling from a second-floor window ledge above a busy shopping street in Ilford. According to Metro News, the incident unfolded in a crowded public area and quickly turned into a frightening situation that left bystanders shocked and helpless for a brief moment. What followed, however, was an act of instinctive bravery that has now been widely shared online.

Man on the street responds instantly

East London man catches child from second-floor window ledge. (Metro News)

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The rescue was carried out by Mohamed Jesil, a father of two, who happened to be near the spot when he noticed the child in danger. He said he did not stop to think and immediately ran towards the building as the situation escalated.

“I ran out on instinct. I’m a dad of twins aged five months, and as a dad I just reacted. I wasn’t scared, I just didn’t think. I’m not a hero, I just did it as a dad seeing a child in trouble,” Jesil told Metro News.

He explained that the toddler was hanging from a second floor window ledge above a busy street, leaving almost no time for hesitation. Jesil added that the child remained silent during the ordeal but responded emotionally once she was brought to safety.

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{{^usCountry}} “She didn’t say anything, just gave me a big hug. I’m so happy it could help,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She didn’t say anything, just gave me a big hug. I’m so happy it could help,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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In a detail that has since gone viral, Jesil also mentioned that his cricket training in India may have helped him during the rescue. He suggested that the reflexes he developed through playing cricket allowed him to react quickly and catch the child at the right moment, a comment that has amused many online users.

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Father confirms child is safe after terrifying moment

The toddler’s father later confirmed that his daughter was safe and had returned to school the next day. He expressed relief after what could have been a serious incident in a busy public area. Locals also appreciated the quick response from bystanders and Jesil, which ensured the situation did not escalate further.

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Internet reacts to the viral rescue

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As the story spread online, users reacted strongly to the incident, praising Jesil for his presence of mind and calm response under pressure. Many called him a hero for acting without hesitation, while others were moved by the emotional moment when the child hugged him after being rescued.