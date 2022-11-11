Home / Trending / Man rescues ailing dog from the woods, video will tug at your heartstrings

Man rescues ailing dog from the woods, video will tug at your heartstrings

The video of the man rescuing a dog from the woods was posted on Instagram.

The image shows the dog rescued from the woods.(Instagram/@delimaranch)
The internet is filled with heartening stories of people rescuing animals. These stories are often wholesome and tug at our heartstrings. Recently, one such story has surfaced on the Internet. In a video uploaded by the Instagram page Good News Movement and initially made by user @delimaranch you can see a man rescuing a dog from a forest.

In the reel that the man shared, he informed that the dog was covered in fleas, ticks, and burs, so he decided to take him home and take care of the dog. The post's caption mentioned, "I finally got him in so I could take him to the vet. They scanned for a chip, but no chip removed some ticks and sent me off with flea medication. Said he looked like a puppy about 6-8 months old."

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked 76,000 times and has several comments as well. One person in the comments wrote, "This moved me to ABSOLUTE tears, truly incredible. Thank you for making him a part of your family!" A second person added, "He knows you saved him. I'm so happy he's found a forever home. What a sweet soul." "This is heartwarming! He was given another chance to live," said a third user. A fourth user added, "God's Blessings to you for caring!! How anyone could do this to a sweetheart like this dog! Thankful for people like you that care!"

