Man returns from Mumbai at 3 am, desi mum puts him to work cleaning fan and fixing curtains

Desi households often come with their own mix of humour and strictness, especially for the youngest sibling. A video trending online shows just how the youngest child can be put to work, even after returning home from a long journey. Son can be seen standing on a table putting up the curtains.(@Nishaant Gahlot/Instagram)

The younger sibling had travelled late at night from Mumbai and expected some rest, but was instead asked to do household chores first thing in the morning.

The video shows him standing on a table, hanging curtains, and cleaning a ceiling fan, while the elder sibling films the amusing moment.

The video was shared on Instagram by Nishaant Gahlot with the caption, “My brother travelled from Mumbai not for his work break but for this, I guess, Maa ending with her Jaat Mode dialog.”

'Average day in the life of a ghar ka chota beta':

In the video, the younger son can be seen standing on a table as his mother hands him curtains to hang.

As he struggles, his elder brother speaks up, saying, “Raat mein 3 baje aaya hai. Mummy, kya kar rahi ho tum iske sath? (He came home at 3 in the night. Mom, what are you doing to him?)”

Instead of showing sympathy, the mother fires back with a witty Haryanvi reply, leaving viewers laughing out loud.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on September 21, 2025, and since then, it has gained 2.5 million views and numerous comments.

Social media reacts:

Instagram users found the scene relatable, pointing out family dynamics where younger siblings often get handed chores.

One of the users commented, “Chota beta ya beti,yahi haal hai, we are with you”.

A second user commented, “Haryanvi mom supremacy.”

“Pankha bhi saaf kar ab,” another user commented.

Many users found it funny, highlighting the humorous side of everyday family life in India.