Man rides motorcycle with a propeller, video gets over 117 million views

Updated on Aug 04, 2022 05:01 PM IST
The video showing a man riding a motorcycle with a propeller which went viral was posted on Facebook.
Taken from the Facebook viral video, the man is riding a motorcycle with a propeller.(Facebook/@Supercar Blondie)
ByTrisha Sengupta

It is often fun to watch people adding unusual features to different vehicles. Just like the one showed in the video which is now going all kinds of viral. The video shows a man riding a ‘propeller-powered’ motorcycle. There is a chance that the video will leave you stunned.

The video is posted on the Facebook page Supercar Blondie. “This propeller-powered motorcycle is one of the coolest inventions we've ever seen,” reads the caption posted along with the video. It is also mentioned that Professor Pardal Brasil is the person who created this new feature for his bike.

The video opens to show a man trying to start the propeller by moving it with his hands. Another man is seen sitting on the bike and soon he starts riding it. We won’t give away everything that the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been shared on August 1. Since being posted, the clip has gathered over 117 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “Let's just make sure to wear some eye protection. Lol,” posted a Facebook user. “The great bike work,” expressed another.

A few, however, were not impressed with the creation. Just like this individual who wrote, " What's new here? And what is so special here? If it can't fly what does it mean? What do you say its motorcycle or helicopter.”

facebook viral video
