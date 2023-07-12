Man risks life to rescue dog trapped in raging waters in Chandigarh

Several places across India are experiencing incessant rainfall that has caused waterlogging. Various videos showing the effects of unprecedented rainfall are also being posted across social media. One such video shared from Chandigarh has gone viral. The video shows a man risking his own life to rescue a dog trapped in a flood-like situation under a bridge. Chandigarh police took to Twitter to share the video that shows the rescue operation.

The image shows a man rescuing a dog in Chandigarh. (Twitter/@ssputchandigarh)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Kudos to the team of Fire department assisted by Chandigarh police team, a puppy stranded under Khuda Lahore bridge due to heavy water flow was rescued,” they wrote. The department also added a few hashtags in their tweet. They are “#EveryoneIsImportantForUs”, “#LetsBringTheChange”, and “#WeCareForYou”.

The video opens to show an area flooded with water. A man is also seen perched on top of a ladder holding a dog. The video shows how the man carefully climbs the slanted ladder to take the pooch to safety.

Take a look at the rescue video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on July 10. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 97,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has gathered close to 1,500 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the rescue video:

“Good job,” praised a Twitter user. “Kudos,” shared another. “Wow,” joined a third. “Thank you for the compassion,” added a fourth. “Thank you. Big salute,” wrote a fifth. A few reacted to the video with folded hands or heart emoticons.

On July 10, Chandigarh recorded its highest 24-hour rainfall after nearly 23 years. Also, for the first time in the history of the Union Territory, the Sukhna Lake overflowed and eventually the floodgates of the waterbody were opened.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}