Man roams around with wife’s severed head in West Bengal, locals capture horrific scene on camera

In a horrific incident, a man was arrested in West Bengal after he was seen walking around with the severed head of his wife. As per reports, the incident took place on February 14. The family of the man reportedly claimed that he was mentally unstable (representational image). (Unsplash/David von Diemar)

The police told India Today that the 40-year-old man, Goutam Guchhait, was arrested after he beheaded his wife and later roamed around with it. The incident took place in East Midnapore. The locals recorded the horrific scene of Guchhait walking around with his wife's head covered in blood. They informed the police who rushed to the spot and arrested him.

Police told NDTV that he beheaded his wife due to family-related issues. The officials found the body of his wife Fulrani Guchhait and sent it for post-mortem. Guchhait's parents claimed that he was mentally unstable.

A few years ago, Guchhait was injured after he jumped into a lion's enclosure, reports the Times of India (TOI). He climbed a boundary wall at Alipore Zoo in Kolkata and also crossed the protective fences to get near the big cat.

In another similarly horrific incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh was arrested after he was found walking around with the severed head of his wife, reports NDTV. Identified as Anil, the man was separated from his wife whom he married eight years ago. Police said that he killed his wife after suspecting her of having an extramarital relationship.