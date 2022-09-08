Man’s bhangra performance to Mundian To Bach Ke at Times Square wows people. Watch

Have you ever found yourself tapping your feet after seeing someone doing bhangra? Most will agree that it is a dance that often prompts people to groove right away. Just like this video may make you feel. Shared on Instagram, the video shows professional dancer Hardy Singh grooving to Mundian To Bach Ke at Times Square.

“Ticking of the Bucket List. Yes, I danced in Times Square. Yes, In the middle of a road. Yes, We halted traffic. Yes, We waited an hour for the perfect shot. Yes, This was an on the spot choreo. Yes, It had to be Punjabi MC. Yes, I am so happy,” he wrote and posted the video on his personal Insta page.

The wonderful clip shows his energetic moves while grooving to the song in the middle of Times Square.

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 2.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many showed their reactions through heart or fire emoticons too.

“YES, SIR YOU OWNED IT,” posted an Instagram user. “And you nailed it,” shared another. “What energy!” expressed a third. “Wow, looks so fun,” commented a fourth. “Epic bro!” wrote a fifth.