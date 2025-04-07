Man says he’s been eating ‘uncooked’ meals for 8 years due to wife’s cooking: ‘She’s going to kill someone’

A 29-year-old man revealed that he has been eating ‘uncooked’ meals for eight years due to his wife’s cooking, stating that her consistent undercooking—especially of meat—has reached a point where he fears it could be dangerous, reported the New York Post. He claimed that friends have started turning down invitations due to the meals served. (Representational Image/Pexel)

Sharing his experience on Reddit, the man said his 28-year-old spouse cooks with the confidence of a seasoned chef but routinely serves food that is poorly prepared, sometimes even unsafe to eat.

“She undercooks just about everything, especially meat, and no matter how many times I try to politely correct her, she claims I’m being ‘picky,’” he said, explaining that they share all household responsibilities, including cooking.

The man pointed out how difficult it has been to convince her to follow even basic cooking instructions, like the right water-to-rice ratio. “For example, every time she makes rice, I just can’t convince her it’s 1 part rice to 2 parts water. She always says ‘are you sure? That seems like a lot of water.’ Or ‘Maybe that’s how you like it, but I don’t want it so mushy,’” he said. “The package and google won’t convince her either, and I just swallow my pride and eat the crunchy rice every time. It’s like that with everything.”

Friends avoid dinner invitations

He said while he often manages to quietly eat the food, it becomes especially awkward when his wife invites guests for dinner. Friends, he claimed, have started turning down invitations due to the meals served. “She really prides herself on her cooking and wants to make everything herself,” he said. “I just trail behind her, trying to make sure it’s all edible, but there’s usually a few dishes that end up drastically over salted or undercooked.”

After years of staying silent to protect her feelings, the man said things reached a tipping point when his wife recently cooked chicken while he was in the shower. She claimed it was done after just 10 minutes in the oven.

“She argued that, because she pan-seared the meat before putting it in the oven, ‘it was fine,’” he recalled. But upon checking, he found that “the sides were literally pink.”

“I snapped a little and told her she’s going to kill someone one day from serving them raw meat. Can’t you see that it’s pink? That’s food safety number 1,” he said.

