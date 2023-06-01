Man says watching IPL is a waste of time, Twitter schools him

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest cricket events in the world. The 16th edition of the event concluded just days ago and fans are eagerly waiting for the next edition to begin. Many are still taking to social media to share different IPL-related posts. Amid those, a post on Twitter has left people irked. Tanay Pratap, a startup founder, shared that watching IPL is a waste of time. People soon took to the post’s comments section to express their disagreement.

The image shows IPL 2023 winning team Chennai Super Kings with the trophy. (Twitter/@IPL)

“People often complain about not having enough time, yet they find themselves glued to the IPL for hours on end. That's 4 hrs/day, 30 days/month - 120 hrs wasted. Imagine the possibilities if those hours were spent learning a new skill. Choose wisely how you invest your time,” Pratap wrote.

Take a look at the post:

It didn’t take long for people to ask him different questions about his tweet. Many shared that there is more to life than just being productive.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“What new skill did you learn by not watching the IPL?” asked a Twitter user. “Do you know how much you wasted taking bath every day for the past year? Average human takes 30 mins to take a bath. 30 mins x 365 (assuming you bathe once a day). That’s 7.6 whole days or 182.5 hours. Wasted every year. You could have done so many more productive things while bathing,” joined another. “Let people enjoy it a bit (I don’t watch IPL). Life cannot always be about problems, learning skills blah blah… being happy is the ultimate goal,” added a third. “It's a subjective thing. Things that are productive for you doesn't mean it's productive for others too! What if someone spent the entire day learning a new skill and watched the match at night? Life without joy is the same as skill without motivation to work!’ wrote a fourth.

Since being posted on May 30. The share has gathered close to 3.1 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated more than 864 likes. What are your thoughts on the post?

