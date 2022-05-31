Man sets world record for chomping down three Carolina Reaper chillies in 8.72 sec. Watch

A video of a man chewing down Carolina Reaper chillies has created a buzz on the Internet and left netizens both shocked and amused. While many couldn’t help but mention the aftermath of setting this rather insane record, others underscored how easily they could break it. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a man from the USA setting the world record title for the 'fastest time’ to eat not, one or two but three Carolina Reaper chillies - the hottest chillies in the world.

"Fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper chillies 8.72 secs by Greg Foster of US," Guinness World Records wrote on their official Instagram page as the video's caption. The organisation also added several hashtags, including #spicy, #hotpeppers, and #feel the burn.

"The Carolina Reaper pepper - the hottest chilli pepper record holder - has an average of 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), according to tests conducted by Winthrop University in South Carolina, USA. For context, a Jalapeño pepper registers around 2,500 - 8,000 SHU," they wrote in the post's comments.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared three days ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 23,000 likes and 447,000 views. The scorching record has also prompted people to share varied comments.

"Hell nope," commented an Instagram user. "Now that’s an insane record," posted another. "I could best this, just don't expect me to be alive to collect the award though," joked a third.

According to a blog post by Guinness World Records, Greg Foster also holds the record for the most Carolina Reaper chillies eaten in one minute, 120g. His world record has stood for over five years.

What are your thoughts on this fiery record made by Gregory Foster?