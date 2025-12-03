Man shares how he got ‘free’ desserts at Gurgaon Magnolia Bakery: ‘1 hour ki waiting line’

Excitement outside Magnolia Bakery in Gurgaon has been growing for weeks, with long queues stretching across the street almost every day. Amid this rush, one man has now shared an unusual experience that helped him walk away with free bakery products. Deepak Sehrawat shared a video on Instagram describing his visit to Magnolia Bakery.(@theunpopularicon/Instagram)

Deepak Sehrawat shared a video on Instagram describing his visit to Magnolia Bakery, and it quickly went viral.

“New business opportunity unlocked,” the caption of the post reads.

Quick plan turns profitable:

Sehrawat explained that he joined the queue just like everyone else, waiting for his turn to try the popular desserts that have recently become a major trend online. By the time he reached the counter, he came up with a plan that many viewers later called “smart”.

Sehrawat decided to purchase a few extra items along with what he originally wanted.

“I bought four banana puddings and four tres leches,” he added.

After collecting his order, he walked to the end of the long queue, where customers were still waiting for their chance to buy something. He approached one of them and offered to sell the extra products at double the price.

The customer agreed immediately. With that simple deal, Sehrawat recovered the money he had spent and ended up getting his own items for free.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users' reactions to the video were mixed, with many viewers praising Sehrawat for his quick thinking and calling the move a “smart hack” for crowded places.

One of the users commented, “Scheme leaked. Best business idea ever”.

A second user commented, “Chilla chilla ke sabko scheme bata de.”

“We got Magnolia Tres Leches scalping before GTA 6,” another user commented.

The video was shared on November 1, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 8 lakh views and more than 15,000 likes.