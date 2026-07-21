Man shows AC lounge for ‘Zomato, Swiggy, Rapido’ workers in Patna: ‘Bihar ki acchi chijen bahar kyu nahi jati?’

A digital content creator recently sparked widespread appreciation online after showcasing a welfare initiative in Patna, Bihar. Highlighting a special air-conditioned lounge built for gig workers, the creator pointed out how such positive developments often go unnoticed. The facility is designed to give hard-working delivery drivers a place to rest, recharge, and feel respected.

Snippets from a video of an AC lounge for gig workers. (Instagram/@bihar_se_hai)

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“These post won’t go viral, because they don’t suit the narratives of people who want to defame Bihar,” a digital content creator who goes by “Bihar_se_hai” on Instagram wrote. He shared a video showing the AC lounge for the gig workers.

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What does the video show?

The video shows a small structure with the words “24/7 gig worker’s AC lounge” written outside it. "It genuinely hurts to see workers struggling in the blistering heat. This space was built for Zomato, Swiggy, and Rapido partners who are constantly on the road," notes the content creator, highlighting the lounge on Instagram.

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{{^usCountry}} "They finally have a spot to cool down, drink clean water, and recharge their phones." He then shows the amenities inside the structure, including AC, drinking water, charging points, and cushioned seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They finally have a spot to cool down, drink clean water, and recharge their phones." He then shows the amenities inside the structure, including AC, drinking water, charging points, and cushioned seats. {{/usCountry}}

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The facility also has posters inside it. One of them reads, “Rest, Recharge, Refresh, Respect.” The other one says, “Thank you! Delivery partners, you make it happen.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the OP. This report will be updated when he responds.)

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What did social media say?

An individual commented, “Something meaningful and appreciable.” The sentiment was echoed by several others who praised the initiative.

Another expressed, “This is amazing.” A third posted, “This is so thoughtful.” A fourth wrote, “This is a superb initiative.”

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Earlier in June, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated two AC pods for gig workers. One is located at Gandhi Maidan; the other is near Income Tax Golambar.

Designed for delivery executives, auto drivers, and courier workers, these free-to-use resting pods feature air conditioning, drinking water, and charging stations for devices.

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