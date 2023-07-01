Man sprints 100-metre while on fire, sets world record

Jonathan Vero, a 39-year-old firefighter from France, has etched his name in the record books by accomplishing two remarkable feats. He not only broke the world record for the longest distance full-body burn without oxygen, covering 272.25 meters, but also for the fastest full-body burn 100-metre sprint without oxygen, clocking in at 17 seconds.

Jonathan Vero running while on fire without oxygen for the world record. (Twitter/GWR)

According to Guinness World Records, Vero is a professional stuntman who “always had a passion for fire,” and he’s played with it since childhood. He balances his time between extinguishing fires as a firefighter and captivating audiences on fire shows, where he performs act such as fire juggling, fire eating, and even transforming himself into the “human torch”. He attempts these records to push the limits and to push open the doors of the Guinness World Records.

“New record: The fastest full body burn 100 m sprint without oxygen - 17 seconds by Jonathan Vero (France) Jonathan also set the record for the farthest distance run in full body burn during this attempt at 272.25 metres!” wrote Guinness World Records while sharing a video on Twitter.

Watch the video shared by Guinness World Records here:

After achieving the world record titles, Vero said, “This performance has a lot of meaning for me, for my job as a firefighter and for the people who trained me and watched me grow.”

The video was shared two days ago on Twitter. It has since accumulated over 2.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted people to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people said about the fastest 100 metres in full body burn:

“This is a GWR to break,” posted an individual. Another added, “Why are there such idiotic records? Would be tough to top the sheer stupidity of this.” A third expressed, “I would so much love to participate and break this record, I believe I can do more than him by far.”

A Twitter user wrote, “I got one question, why?” “How can this be a record?” joined another. A third shared, “As a fire survivor, that is wild.” “Risky adventure. Not for the faint hearted,” commented a fourth.

