Man starts building a shelter for stray dogs all by himself. Then this happens

The videos capturing people extending helping hands towards animals are always wholesome to watch. One such video is winning hearts online. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a man building a home for stray dogs. What, however, is even wonderful in the video is how other people from his community also joined him to make the project a success.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. “It is heart-warming when the community gets together to do something good to help the strays,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a few people building a house. Texts appearing on the video explains that what started as a single-man project soon saw participation of many.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 57,000 views. The post has further accumulated close to 4,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“We need one for cats as well,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thank-you, for your kindness and caring,” expressed another. “This is so beautiful. Restores faith in humanity,” commented a third. “Omg!!! I love it,” posted a fourth Instagram user.